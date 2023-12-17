Revolutionary War soldiers honored at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell

Tucked away in section MB site 109 of the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, two grave sites mark the would-be resting place of Revolutionary soldiers, Sgt. Benjamin Shirley, 1762-1824 and Pvt. Benjamin Latimer 1743-1785 however the markers are cenotaphs, memorial grave markers to honor veterans whose remains have not been recovered.

Benjamin H. Shirley was born in Virginia in 1762 and served with the Continental Troops. Records from the Revolutionary War Rolls indicate that he was a lieutenant. Pvt. Benjamin Latimer was a member of the Militia, 26th Battalion in 1777. Records indicate that he took the Oath of Allegiance in 1778.

Donna Russell, a member of the John Bartram DAR, discovered these cenotaphs in 2020 during a research project.

“It was a surprising discovery since Florida had limited activity during the Revolutionary War. We honor their service and sacrifices,” Russell said.

The John Bartram Chapter members now memorialize these revolutionary soldiers on many occasions during the year. This December, during a friends and family private ceremony, they placed the wreaths on the grave markers for Wreaths Across America.

Today, all U.S. uniformed services stem from the Continental Army formed in 1775 when these men served our budding nation almost 250 years ago.

