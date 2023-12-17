Sumter County Sheriff’s Office wins grants for traffic enforcement

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has secured grant money from the Florida Department of Transportation for enforcement and educational programs for Sumter County drivers. The Florida Department of Transportation awards these subgrants to undertake priority programs and activities to improve traffic safety.

Funding for the subgrants is apportioned to states annually from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration according to a formula based on population and road miles.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a total of four grants designated for traffic enforcement and education. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will use these grants to focus on areas of concern throughout Sumter County. Not only do these grants provide extra enforcement, but they also allow for educational programs such as aging and teen drivers. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is always looking for new and innovative ways to serve the citizens and keep Sumter County a safe place to live, work, and play.

The grant funds are available beginning Jan. 30