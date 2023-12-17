65.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 17, 2023
type here...

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office wins grants for traffic enforcement

By Staff Report

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has secured grant money from the Florida Department of Transportation for enforcement and educational programs for Sumter County drivers. The Florida Department of Transportation awards these subgrants to undertake priority programs and activities to improve traffic safety.

Funding for the subgrants is apportioned to states annually from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration according to a formula based on population and road miles.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a total of four grants designated for traffic enforcement and education. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will use these grants to focus on areas of concern throughout Sumter County. Not only do these grants provide extra enforcement, but they also allow for educational programs such as aging and teen drivers. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is always looking for new and innovative ways to serve the citizens and keep Sumter County a safe place to live, work, and play.

The grant funds are available beginning Jan. 30

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Priority pool membership no longer worth it

A San Antonio Villas resident, who has been a longtime priority pool member, contends broken equipment and elimination of a hot tub make the priority membership less attractive.

Congressman Webster’s dishonest tactic about VA funding and illegal immigrants

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester tackles Congressman Daniel Webster recent “cat fishing” with regard to VA funding and illegal immigrants.

President Joe Biden is really Making America Great Again!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident contends it’s funny how President Biden seems to be the one who is able to Make American Great Again. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Looking for car that sideswiped my wife’s vehicle in roundabout

A Village of Sabal Chase resident is looking for a small black car that sideswiped his wife’s vehicle in a roundabout. Can you help?

The Federal Reserve has too much power

In a Letter to the Editor, a Port Charlotte resident contends the Federal Reserve has too much power.

Photos