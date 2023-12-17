Villager escapes prosecution after altercation with dementia patient at local facility

A Villager will not face prosecution in an alleged attack on an 88-year-old patient at a memory care facility.

Michael Samuel Moretti, 75, of the Village of Fernandina, had been arrested in October on a felony charge of battery in connection with the incident which had occurred in July at Sumter Senior Living on County Road 466A in The Villages.

The “mentally diminished” 88-year-old man walked into Moretti’s wife’s room “by accident” and was “escorted away,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest report indicated the man frequently wandered into other patient’s rooms. Moretti said he was afraid the man would “sexually batter” his wife and demanded that the facility’s staff keep him away from her.

However, on one occasion, the situation apparently escalated and Moretti seized the elderly man’s cane. He “speared” the older man and pushed him backward 10 feet into a wall. Staff intervened to break up the altercation. The Philadelphia native allegedly said, “he would have done further harm to the victim if he had been allowed,” the report said.

However, last month the prosecutor’s office announced that no information will be filed in the case. The case has been closed and the bond Moretti posted has been refunded.