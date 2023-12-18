After a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, Charles Irvine Cochran, 84, passed peacefully into God’s arms at home in The Villages on June 29,2023.

Chuck was born in Pittsburgh and was employed for 40 years as a flight dispatcher for United Airlines in Chicago. Always wanting to help people he became a volunteer fireman and a paramedic.

Chuck and Eileen moved to The Villages in 2002 where retirement brought them new adventures. Traveling in their motorhome they spent summers in Cle Elum, Washington where they gave tours of the Yakima salmon hatchery, Fort Mandan in North Dakota, and as seasonal park rangers at Fort Clatsop in Astoria, Oregan. Chuck then gave a program at Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village in South Dakota where he was regarded as an expert in Native American history and culture.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing and “All in” Charlie enjoyed his Texas Hold’em!

He is survived by his loving wife Eileen of 63 years, son Charles Edward, daughter in law Margot, grandchildren Isabel, Sophia and Charles of Deltona FI, sister-in-law Sue Bown and dear friends David and Connie Couture of The Villages.

He will be missed by many, especially his laugh. Alzheimer’s, “The Long Goodbye.”