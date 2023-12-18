64.1 F
Come to the Light show tells story of the Nativity

By Staff Report

Come to the Light is a free light and sound experience which tells the Nativity story through the use of movie footage, professional soundtracks and thousands of Christmas lights.

The nightly presentation continues through Saturday at the outdoor venue of Live Oaks Community Church’s outdoor venue, The Grove.

Free parking passes for a car or golf cart can be reserved at cometothelight.church. Or park at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza on County Road 466 in The Villages and walk over. Chairs are provided.

