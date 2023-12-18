Driver who failed to buckle up finds herself behind bars

A driver who failed to buckle up found herself behind bars.

Sydney Marie Hinson, 36, of Lady Lake, was driving a white Kia Optima at about 2:30 p.m. Friday when she was pulled over on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive for not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer found that Hinson’s driver’s license has been suspended and she has three previous citations for driving on a suspended license.

Hinson was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

The registered owner of the vehicle came to the scene and claimed it.