Golf cart knocked into peculiar position at town square

A golf cart was knocked into a peculiar position after a mishap at a town square in The Villages.

The copper-colored Yamaha golf cart had been parked at about 9 a.m. Monday in front of Panera Bread at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square when a man driving a white Buick westbound on Lake Sumter Landing clipped the rear of the golf cart and forced it to pivot, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The golf cart’s front right wheel landed on a golf cart parked next to it. No one was in either of the golf carts at the time of the accident. There were no injuries.

The driver of the Buick was issued a citation for careless driving.