64.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 18, 2023
type here...

Husband claims he hit wife with belt to ‘calm her down’

By Staff Report
Brien Keith Costello
Brien Keith Costello

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly hitting his wife with a belt in order to “calm her down.”

Brien Keith Costello, 49, was arrested Sunday night at his home on Broken Oak Drive. Wildwood Police Department officers were called to the home after an altercation between Costello and his wife of 24 years.

Police found the wife “crying, shaking and flush.” She said Costello “has gotten physical towards her in the past,” according to an arrest report. He came towards her and she pushed him back. Costello retaliated by pushing her back and using a belt to hit her in the head and body with the buckle. The woman said she tried to protect herself by crouching down and holding her hands over her head. There was blood and a bump on her head.

Costello, who suffered a scratch mark on his face, attempted to blame his wife for the altercation, claiming she had been “poking or pushing at his chest.”  He said he “hit her with a belt int an effort to calm her down.”

He was taken into custody on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Not enough oversight or regulation of golf carts

A reader who lost a loved one who was struck by a golf cart, contends the lack of regulation and oversight of golf carts is a real danger.

Unfounded fears spread by MAGA

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, addresses some of the “sky is falling” fears of the MAGA crowd.

Three hostages died because of Hamas

A Village of St. Charles resident offers his take on the Israel Defense Forces and the death of three hostages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Priority pool membership no longer worth it

A San Antonio Villas resident, who has been a longtime priority pool member, contends broken equipment and elimination of a hot tub make the priority membership less attractive.

Congressman Webster’s dishonest tactic about VA funding and illegal immigrants

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester tackles Congressman Daniel Webster recent “cat fishing” with regard to VA funding and illegal immigrants.

Photos