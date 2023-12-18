Husband claims he hit wife with belt to ‘calm her down’

A Wildwood man was arrested after allegedly hitting his wife with a belt in order to “calm her down.”

Brien Keith Costello, 49, was arrested Sunday night at his home on Broken Oak Drive. Wildwood Police Department officers were called to the home after an altercation between Costello and his wife of 24 years.

Police found the wife “crying, shaking and flush.” She said Costello “has gotten physical towards her in the past,” according to an arrest report. He came towards her and she pushed him back. Costello retaliated by pushing her back and using a belt to hit her in the head and body with the buckle. The woman said she tried to protect herself by crouching down and holding her hands over her head. There was blood and a bump on her head.

Costello, who suffered a scratch mark on his face, attempted to blame his wife for the altercation, claiming she had been “poking or pushing at his chest.” He said he “hit her with a belt int an effort to calm her down.”

He was taken into custody on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.