Mary Frances McKnabb, 84, of the Villages, Florida, passed away December 12, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice.

Mary was born in Limerick, Ireland, a daughter of the late Michael and Ellen Raleigh. Prior to her retirement, she was a nurse for over 33 years for the city of Chicago and The Villages Regional Hospital.

Mary will be deeply missed by her children, Michael, Robert and Tara; sisters Nuela and Breda; brothers, Pascal and Cyril; grandchildren, Stephen, Caitlin, Colin and Maggie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kathleen; brothers, Aidan and Sean; and husband, Robert.

Family will welcome friends on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Rd, Belleview, FL 34420. Funeral Mass at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Belleview, will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 20, 2033 at 10:00 AM. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband, Robert at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Memorials may be made to St. Theresa Catholic Church Social Services