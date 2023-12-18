Robert David Adams, 85, of The Villages, FL passed away on December 11th, 2023 at his home. He was born to the late Kermit Lewis and Eleanor (Troxell) Adams on July 18th, 1938 in Washington, DC.

Bob honorably served our country in the US Navy, the US Army, and retired from the United States Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant. While in the Army he completed jump school to become a Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne.

Bob loved to jog and ran many marathons throughout his life. He enjoyed golfing and especially when he had his “hole in one”! He was a member of The Villages “Parrot Head” club and enjoyed the The Villages Irish-American Club the CLADDAGH Division. He was also an avid hot sauce collector—he and his wife even got to tour the Tabasco Hot Sauce company and see all things Tabasco-related. They enjoyed many cruises in Key West. But mostly he was a Washington Redskins fan for his entire life!

He was preceded in passing, along with his parents, by his son, Scott David Adams. Those left to cherish Bob’s memory are his wife of 33 years, Carolyn; his children, Shelly Nealis (Frank) of Maryland and Apryl Fox (John) of New York; stepson Matthew Schmidt of Maryland, his brother, Kermit Adams (Patricia) and niece Judy Adams, all of Florida, his five cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Chelsey, Carly, Dylan, and Caleb; and his four adored great-grandchildren, Jack, Henry, Matthew and Liam. And his very special companion, “Abby” (Fox Terrier/Jack Russell)!

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Summerfield, FL at 12 PM. Following that, will be a Funeral Service of Remembrance at 1 PM with Pastor Bryan O’Connor officiating. At a later date, Bob will be laid to rest in honor at the Arlington National Cemetery of Fort Myer, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.