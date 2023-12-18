53.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 18, 2023
type here...

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer guides Santa’s sleigh in Marja Villas

By Staff Report

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is guiding Santa’s sleigh in the Marja Villas in the Village of Marsh Bend.

Rudolh the Rednosed Reindeer leads the procession in this display in the Marja Villas
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer leads the procession in this display in the Marja Villas.

Pearl Taylor shared a photo of the display which lights up the night.

Share your holiday photos at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Priority pool membership no longer worth it

A San Antonio Villas resident, who has been a longtime priority pool member, contends broken equipment and elimination of a hot tub make the priority membership less attractive.

Congressman Webster’s dishonest tactic about VA funding and illegal immigrants

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester tackles Congressman Daniel Webster recent “cat fishing” with regard to VA funding and illegal immigrants.

President Joe Biden is really Making America Great Again!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident contends it’s funny how President Biden seems to be the one who is able to Make American Great Again. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Looking for car that sideswiped my wife’s vehicle in roundabout

A Village of Sabal Chase resident is looking for a small black car that sideswiped his wife’s vehicle in a roundabout. Can you help?

The Federal Reserve has too much power

In a Letter to the Editor, a Port Charlotte resident contends the Federal Reserve has too much power.

Photos