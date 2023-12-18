Suspect accused of making threats arrested at Circle K in The Villages

A Summerfield man accused of making threats was arrested at a Circle K in The Villages.

James Doyle Hatcher, 30, was taken into custody at taser point after he was pulled over at about 3 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K at 1527 Buenos Aires Blvd., according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, Hatcher was not cooperative and swore at deputies.

Hatcher was being sought after allegedly sending threatening text messages to a woman.

Hatcher was take into on charges of intimidation and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. A hold has been put on his custody by the State of South Carolina.

He was arrested in September at a local Walmart. A search of his vehicle turned up “a plethora of used syringes” at the time of that arrest.