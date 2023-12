To the Editor:

The news states Israel Defense Forces are supposed to have, by accident, taken the lives of three hostages.

Let it be known – in my opinion I state – those three victims were not killed by IDF. Those three victims were previously MURDERED by Hamas and placed in such a position that IDF would think that they had taken their lives by accident.

I ask of all who read this to please make their opinions known

Michael Rogers

Village of St. Charles