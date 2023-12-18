Unfounded fears spread by MAGA

To the Editor:

Why is it that the main (and patently false) talking point of all MAGA followers is that the sky is falling, that the United States is in in grave danger from all sorts of threats; that if the Orange “son of lies” is not put back into office the American dream will be lost.

But how many of you MAGA followers or your families live around rampant homelessness or rampant drug dealing or rampant crime or rampant immigrants with disease and evil intentions; where your lives are so disrupted that work, leisure, marriage, having children and living a normal life is impossible.

The real concern you should have is the threat to Democracy being spouted out of the mouth of that Orange “son of lies”. The call for vengeance and retribution. The call to dismantle the FBI and Justice Department. The distain of the American courts and the will of the people by not conceding defeat in a fair election. No American is above the Law or should be allowed to subvert the American democratic process.

As a great American president of the past said,

“This is preeminently the time to speak the truth, the whole truth, frankly and boldly. Nor need we shrink from honestly facing conditions in our country today. This great Nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper. So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself—nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance. In every dark hour of our national life a leadership of frankness and vigor has met with that understanding and support of the people themselves which is essential to victory.”

There are solutions to many of today’s problems but they require serious truthful discussions and the willingness to find wise solutions for the good of all, instead of a win for some at any costs attitude.

Sin entered the world by a lie from the father of lies, Satan himself. We must be cunning as a serpent and harmless as doves to discern the truth because lies lead to sin and sin to death. Seek the truth and live.

It’s funny how somethings come full circle and here is a pun about the vulgar Orange “son of lies” to prove it. Those MAGA cheerleaders that spout fear the most must be awfully afraid and a vulgar word “P_ssy” is sometimes used to describe a person in fear. I guess that is why the Orange “son of lies” is able to grab so many of them.

Carl Casale

Village of Pine Hills