Village of Newell resident arrested on charges of possession of child porn

A Village of Newell resident has been arrested on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

Jared Thomas Roork, 25, who lives at 1874 Keel Court, was booked shortly before midnight Sunday at the Sumter County Detention Center. The New Jersey native was being held on $450,000 bond.

Judge Mary Hatcher set a stipulation that if Roork is released on bond, he should not be allowed to have any contact with minors and would have to wear a GPS monitor.

The Village of Newell is located in the newer area of The Villages. it is near the Franklin Recreation Center.