William David Farkus

William David “Big Bill” Farkus

December 18, 1951 – December 14, 2023

William David “Big Bill” Farkus, 71, of Oxford, FL passed away Thursday, December 14, 2023. He was born December 18, 1951, in Wildwood, FL to Nicholas and Ruth M. (Williams) Farkus.

If you were lookin’ for Big Bill you could find him at the truck wash. If not there, hunting and air boating with his friends and talking to his cows. He also truly loved spending quality time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Deborah L. (Gay) Farkus; side kick: Roxie; sons: David (Kerri) Farkus, Drew Farkus, and Shane Farkus; daughter, Tori (Jamie) Sanders; sisters: Mary Andrews, Mabel Rogers, and Marie Siracusa and Ruth (Buzz) Comis; 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Shaun Farkus, brothers: Nicholas Farkus, Jr., and Danny Farkus; sister, Jean Prater.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 am – 11:00 am Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – followed by a celebration of life funeral service at 11:00 am at Oxford Assembly of God 12114 US-301, Oxford, FL 34484. Graveside services will be at Oak Grove Cemetery Wildwood, FL

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s name can be made to SPCA Humane Society YOUR Humane Society SPCA – Rescue Your Rescue (hsspca.org)