Cheryl Wolstencroft of the Villages, Florida died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 8. She was born on January 11. 1950 to the late George Munro and Marion Munro in Fall River Massachusetts. She was the loving partner of Russ Mulcahy for 20 years. Cheryl raised her family in South Kingstown Rhode Island where she lived for many years. She then moved to the Villages, Florida.

She is survived by her loving partner and Caregiver, Russ Mulcahy of the Villages, Florida, Son,Ryan Wolstencroft of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and Daughter Keara Wolstencroft of South Kingstown, Rhode Island and three grandchildren, John Wolstencroft (Keara), Chase and Quinn Wolstencroft (Ryan) and her daughter in law Becca Wolstencroft. She is also survived by her sister Bettty Welch of Fall River, Massachusetts and her brother Lincoln Munro of Wickford, RI. Cheryl is predeceased by her son Tyler Wolstencroft and her brother John Munro.

Cheryl was a graduate of Durfee High School, Fall River Massachusetts. She then attended the University of Rhode Island where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. There she formed a group of lifelong friends. At URI she received both Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees. She then began her career as a dedicated and much loved elementary school teacher and speech pathologist. She spent over 20 years at Matunuck Elementary School in South Kingstown Rhode Island. She was an avid sports participant and had natural talent.

Cheryl enjoyed tennis, pickleball, aerobics and golf for many years. She was a true competitor. Cheryl was a loving partner, daughter, mother, sister, and dear friend. She had the courage of a warrior and the grace of an angel facing every life experience, particularly Parkinson’s disease, with a positive attitude. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.