Father arrested for smacking 18-year-old son who talked back to him

By Staff Report
Timothy Henke
A father has been arrested for smacking his 18-year-old son who talked back to him.

Timothy Alan Henke, 45, of Ocklawaha, was arrested at his home Sunday after his son reported there had been an “ongoing physical and verbal disturbance all weekend,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

They were in the garage when Henke, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall, smacked his son in the face. The son headed for the living room, but his father was hot on his heels. Henke’s son pushed him and the older man retaliated by smacking his son again, the report said.

The teen’s mother said Henke has “anger issues” and “often lashes out.” The report noted there have been prior domestic calls for service at the home.

Henke was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail. He was released on his own recognizance.

