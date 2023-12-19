Home Depot employee arrested after company investigation into theft

A Home Depot employee was arrested after a company investigation into a theft.

A regional loss prevention specialist for Home Depot contacted law enforcement on Monday after an employee was caught on video assisting a woman who acted as though she had paid for the merchandise while going through a checkout aisle operated by 58-year-old Lori Jeanna McCoy of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Alabama native pretended as if she was scanning the merchandise, and “continuously looked around while doing this,” the report said. She handed the woman a fake duplicate receipt.

McCoy had been seen on video hugging the other woman when she entered the store. McCoy later identified the woman as her son’s ex-girlfriend.

An officer who took McCoy into custody learned that she is currently on felony probation. She had been arrested last year with methamphetamine outside an internet cafe.

McCoy was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.