Lois B. Walker, 84, of The Villages, FL, passed away on December 14, 2023.

Lois was born in Stevensville, PA on December 4, 1939 to her loving parents; Willard and Margaret (Taylor) Bates.

Lois worked for many years as a teller/ bookkeeper for local banks and eventually became assistant vice president for an insurance company for about 25 years. Eventually, she became the office manager for her husband, David’s, financial planning company.

Lois and David became snowbird residents of Florida in 2001 until they settled full time in 2003. Lois was a member of the Good News Church as well as a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood in The Villages. Lois was known for always staying busy, she enjoyed spending her time gardening, knitting, crocheting, cross stitching, and most importantly, being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Lois was known for being a tremendous cook and spreading the love to friends and family specifically through her chocolate chip cookies and apple pies.

Lois will be missed dearly by her beloved family and remembered fondly for her loving and friendly nature.

Lois is survived by her husband of 66 years; David Walker, a son; Garret Walker and his wife Sharona, a grandson; Zavian and a brother; Donald Bates. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister; Ellen Masko.

A Memorial Service for Lois will be held at Page Theus Funeral Home on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00PM.