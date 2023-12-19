New tenant coming to Bed Bath & Beyond to ‘chagrin of The Villages’

A new tenant is coming to the empty Bed Bath & Beyond store at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.

Martin Dellebovi of the Benchmark Group of New York had a big smile on his face Monday night when he informed Lady Lake commissioners that a sought-after retailer has been secured for the prime shopping location.

Home Sense, which offers furniture, lighting, a rug gallery and artwork, has decided to open one store in the area, and the company decided to locate that store in Lady Lake.

“Much to the chagrin of The Villages,” said Dellebovi.

The other nearest Home Sense stores are in Tampa and Lake Mary.

Apparently, Home Sense found a more welcoming offer in Lady Lake, which has flourished thanks to its long relationship with Benchmark, which brought Best Buy, Kohl’s and Sam’s Club to town.

The Village Crossroads Home Sense store is expected to open in the third quarter of 2024.

The stores offer name brand products at deep discounts.

Bed Bath & Beyond shut down after the company declared bankruptcy.