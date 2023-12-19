50 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
type here...

New tenant coming to Bed Bath & Beyond to ‘chagrin of The Villages’

By Meta Minton

A new tenant is coming to the empty Bed Bath & Beyond store at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.

Martin Dellebovi of the Benchmark Group of New York had a big smile on his face Monday night when he informed Lady Lake commissioners that a sought-after retailer has been secured for the prime shopping location.

Home Sense, which offers furniture, lighting, a rug gallery and artwork, has decided to open one store in the area, and the company decided to locate that store in Lady Lake.

“Much to the chagrin of The Villages,” said Dellebovi.

The other nearest Home Sense stores are in Tampa and Lake Mary.

Apparently, Home Sense found a more welcoming offer in Lady Lake, which has flourished thanks to its long relationship with Benchmark, which brought Best Buy, Kohl’s and Sam’s Club to town.

The Village Crossroads Home Sense store is expected to open in the third quarter of 2024.

The stores offer name brand products at deep discounts.

Bed Bath & Beyond shut down after the company declared bankruptcy.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why does everyone feel entitled to be so rude to guests?

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks why everyone has been feeling so entitled to be rude to visitors to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Biden is destroying America

A Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who claimed that President Biden is Making America Great Again.

Speed cameras are a horrible idea

A reader from the Village of Mallory Square, in a Letter to the Editor, says that speed cameras are a horrible idea.

Not enough oversight or regulation of golf carts

A reader who lost a loved one who was struck by a golf cart, contends the lack of regulation and oversight of golf carts is a real danger.

Unfounded fears spread by MAGA

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, addresses some of the “sky is falling” fears of the MAGA crowd.

Photos