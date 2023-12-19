Shooter who led deputies on wild chase sentenced to life in prison

A shooter who led law enforcement on a wild chase in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Miguel Espinosa Navarro, 45, of Georgia, was sentenced Monday in Sumter County Court by Judge Mary Hatcher. She specified that the life sentence includes a 20-year minimum mandatory.

Navarro, while driving a black Ford F-150 Raptor on I-75, recklessly discharged a firearm at passing vehicles. One shot went through a driver’s window, narrowly missing the occupants. Multiple 911 calls prompted Sumter County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies to intervene, leading to a standoff where Navarro wielded his firearm.

Deputies successfully stopped traffic, ensuring the safety of motorists, during their attempts to subdue the suspect. Navarro fled in his pickup, ultimately crashing into a fence along the interstate. Following a brief struggle, deputies were able to apprehend him and locate the discarded firearm.

Here’s a video of the incident:

Body cam videos and a passing motorist’s recording of the incident were pivotal during the trial. A Sumter County jury delivered a guilty verdict on Sept. 13, finding Navarro guilty on six counts of attempted second degree murder with a firearm, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and fleeing or attempting to elude with recklessness or high speed.

“Justice prevailed in the face of reckless violence,” said William “Bill” Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney. “The sentencing of Navarro sends a resolute message that endangering lives through senseless acts will be met with severe consequences.”