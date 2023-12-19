55.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
type here...

Why does everyone feel entitled to be so rude to guests?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why does everyone living here feel entitled to be so rude to guests? I can’t tell you how many people I’ve met traveling through who tell me how RUDE our community is. I have been told that people have been spit on, cursed at, and even told to leave this community due to the color of their hair. Everyone in this community needs to do better at welcoming people as visitors / potential residents. I even PERSONALLY saw someone tell a woman with a young child she needed to leave the premises because her child was too loud (the child was talking and playing, not crying). The mother told me she and her family had been treated poorly during their whole stay by various Villagers.
Also, I am SICK of people trying to flash their bodies when driving into Lake Sumter square. I have seen way too many old lady boobs this month. Cover yourself.
Thank you and Merry Christmas to all. Let’s do better.

Shane Siggley
Village of Pennecamp

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Biden is destroying America

A Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who claimed that President Biden is Making America Great Again.

Speed cameras are a horrible idea

A reader from the Village of Mallory Square, in a Letter to the Editor, says that speed cameras are a horrible idea.

Not enough oversight or regulation of golf carts

A reader who lost a loved one who was struck by a golf cart, contends the lack of regulation and oversight of golf carts is a real danger.

Unfounded fears spread by MAGA

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, addresses some of the “sky is falling” fears of the MAGA crowd.

Three hostages died because of Hamas

A Village of St. Charles resident offers his take on the Israel Defense Forces and the death of three hostages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos