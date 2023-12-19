Why does everyone feel entitled to be so rude to guests?

To the Editor:

Why does everyone living here feel entitled to be so rude to guests? I can’t tell you how many people I’ve met traveling through who tell me how RUDE our community is. I have been told that people have been spit on, cursed at, and even told to leave this community due to the color of their hair. Everyone in this community needs to do better at welcoming people as visitors / potential residents. I even PERSONALLY saw someone tell a woman with a young child she needed to leave the premises because her child was too loud (the child was talking and playing, not crying). The mother told me she and her family had been treated poorly during their whole stay by various Villagers.

Also, I am SICK of people trying to flash their bodies when driving into Lake Sumter square. I have seen way too many old lady boobs this month. Cover yourself.

Thank you and Merry Christmas to all. Let’s do better.

Shane Siggley

Village of Pennecamp