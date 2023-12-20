Advocate warns that wild turkeys could be real losers in Grand Oaks mobile home project

An advocate is warning that wild turkeys could be the real losers if the 800 manufactured homes are allowed at Grand Oaks Resort.

Georlyn Cates of the Central Florida Strutters of the National Wild Turkey Federation spoke out against the proposed Grand Oaks project this week before the Lady Lake Commission. Grand Oaks is hoping to convince Lady Lake commissions to annex the land into the town’s borders to allow the project to move forward.

Cates said she is specifically worried about the fate of the Osceola Wild Turkey. This part of Central Florida is essential to the future of the Osceola Wild Turkey, Cates said. They roost in the Live Oaks such as the many trees in Grand Oaks. If those trees come down, she is fearful of the fate of the Osceola Wild Turkey, which is suffering loss of habitat.

Grand Oaks has tried to douse the panic which erupted after the conceptual plan was pitched in September to the commission. Since the first story appeared in Villages-News.com, Grand Oaks has tried to peddle the notion that the manufactured home community is years out on the horizon. Grand Oaks neighbors said they had no idea the project was in the pipeline and first learned of it through the Villages-News.com story.

Rather than a slow rollout, it appears Grand Oaks is accelerating the process. A website has gone up with a fresh conceptual layout which would seem to indicate the project is full steam ahead.

You can see the New Vision Development Group website at this link https://newvisiondevgrp.com/