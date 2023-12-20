Dawn Marie Serge, 79, of The Villages, Florida passed away at her home on Sunday, December 17th, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Born on March 14, 1944, in Gloversville, New York to the late Albert George Warren and Della (Hall) Warren. Dawn was a lifelong resident of Gloversville, attending Gloversville High School. She graduated in 1962 and went on to receive her degree in education from the State University of New York at Oswego. Thereafter, she received her masters from the College of St. Rose in Albany.

Dawn was destined to embark on a fulfilling journey as an educator. She carried and unwavering passion for teaching and dedicated over 30 years of her life to shaping the minds of countless students. Her commitment to her students was unparalleled, and she strived to make an impact on each one of her students. During her tenure, she taught 7th grade English at Estee Middle School for twenty years and served as the coach of girl’s bowling team. Dawn also taught English for thirteen years at Gloversville High School before retiring in 1998. Beyond the classroom, Dawn brought her passion for education to an adult literacy program, teaching adults to read and write. In her last days, she shared how very lucky she was to have a career in a job she loved.

Dawn shared a beautiful journey of companionship with her husband of thirty years, Carm Serge. Their bond was a true testament to the power of love and partnership. Together they created unforgettable memories, from visiting their grandchildren in North Carolina to vacations in Hawaii, California, and Europe. But most of all, they enjoyed their time in The Villages, Florida. Their time was spent with good friends, laughter, music in the square, and golf cart rides. As long as they were together, Dawn was happy.

Dawn was an avid reader. Escaping into the pages of her favorite novels was a cherished pastime that brought her much joy. She especially loved murder mysteries, something she shared with her granddaughters Elizabeth and Maddie. Dawn was also an accomplished pianist, one of her favorite pieces was Rachmaninov’s Rapsody on a Theme of Paganini in which she played perfectly.

Along with her husband, Carm, she is survived by her two stepdaughters Michele (Christopher) Hilmey of Apex, NC and Melissa (Michael) Dunphy of Cary, NC. Grandchildren Quinn, Elizabeth and Josephine Dunphy and Madeleine and Nathan Hilmey. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Bulger of Sebastian, FL, nieces Valarie Hastings of Palm Bay, FL, Denise Bulger of Auburn, NY and nephew Dennis Bulger of Dillsburg, PA. As well as many great and grand nieces and nephews. Finally, she is survived by special family friends, Vicki (Kenny) Ingalls and Amy (Darrin) Romeyn both of Gloversville.

Visitation arrangements will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home located at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM followed by a prayer service. Reception to follow.

Arrangements for services in Gloversville, NY will be announced as they will be celebrated after Christmas.

At this time, Dawn’s family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the following: Vitas Hospice Care, especially Beth Ficher, Mark Ingmare and Kayla. In addition, our family would like to thank her healthcare providers, Dr. Negia Lelane from The Villages Wound Care, Dr. Oliver from Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa Florida, and Dr. Fawole of the Florida Cancer Center.

Finally, we must thank Dawn’s friends who rallied around our family during this difficult time. We would not have been able to get through this challenging time without your love and support.

In lieu of flowers, our family would like to suggest a donation to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care Home of Gloversville, NY or Vitas Healthcare of the Villages.