Doris May Morgan, age 95, passed away on Friday, December 15, 2023, a patient of Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital. Doris was a resident of Celebration Villa of Berwick, Briar Creek Township for approximately the past 2 years, and previously resided in The Villages, FL for over 20 years prior to returning to Pennsylvania.

She was born at home in Nescopeck on October 8, 1928, a daughter of the late William Claude Sr. and Mabel Irene (Polk) Briggs. She was a graduate of Nescopeck High School, Class of 1946.

On June 7, 1953, Doris married her loving husband, Calvin R. Morgan. As a result of her husband’s job working for the CIA, Doris had the opportunity to live in the Philippines, Cyprus, Lebanon, Iran, Ethiopia, and England.

Doris worked at the Wise Potato Chip factory in the ’50s; and later in the Catalogue Department at Montgomery Ward, Inc., Seven Corners, Fairfax County, VA. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Nescopeck, PA. During the years she and her husband resided in Summerhill, PA she was a member of the United Methodist Women’s group.

She enjoyed a variety of different hobbies and activities that included gardening, playing cards (pinochle and bridge), playing bingo, taking trips to PSU for football games, and she was a voracious reader. She spent many hours researching her family’s genealogy. She had a “green thumb” and her house was filled with flourishing plants. Doris loved traveling, going to restaurants, visiting casinos, and cherished spending time with her beloved family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Doris was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Calvin R. Morgan, a son, John Morgan, two brothers, William Claude Briggs, Jr., and Lawrence Dale Briggs, a sister, Ruth P. Manning, and a brother-in-law, Roger J. Morgan.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra M. Mucci and her husband David of Berwick, PA; a grandson, Michael O. Mucci; her sister-in-law, Margie (Morgan) Conway, Garden Grove, CA; her nieces, Susan Briggs-Sealy and her companion Frank Sander of Marion, TX; Diane Nutaitis and her husband Ted of Wilmington, DE ; her nephews, Bradley Manning and his wife Lora of Millville, PA; Paul Manning and his wife Jill of Coopersburg, PA; Richard Briggs of Marysville, PA; and many other nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Doris’ memory to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Wesley United Methodist Church, 401 Broad St., P. O. Box 372, Nescopeck, PA 18635

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Heller Funeral Home, LLC, 633 E. Third St, Nescopeck.