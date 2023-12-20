E-biker who ran stop sign and red lights arrested on Historic Side of The Villages

A man riding an electronic bicycle was arrested after running a stop sign and red lights.

Chadwick Bryan Callahan, 56, of Leesburg, was riding the e-bike at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he ran the stop sign while exiting the Bank of America parking lot on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He went on to run two more red lights.

A police officer activated his emergency lights and pulled over the e-bicyclist at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at La Grand Boulevard on the Historic Side of The Villages. The officer learned that Callahan was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging him with fraud.

A small plastic bag containing methamphetamine was found in Callahan’s wallet.

The Ohio native was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.