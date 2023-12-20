64.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Resident of The Villages in more hot water after latest arrest

By Staff Report
Jason Scott Harris
A resident of The Villages is in more hot water after his latest arrest.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies went looking for 47-year-old Jason Scott Harris at about about 3 p.m. Tuesday at his home at 557 Coker Court in the Village of St. Catherine. Harris was wanted on a felony warrant out of Marion County charging him with use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony. It was also learned that Harris had a Virginia driver’s license which had been suspended in 2014 after a conviction for driving under the influence.

When deputies arrived at the home, they were greeted by Harris’ wife who said he would be returning shortly, according to the arrest report. Harris soon came driving up in a white 2012 Honda sedan. He was immediately taken into custody. A K-9 alerted on the Honda sedan, leading to the discovery of a bag in the center console. It contained a chewable gummy that tested positive for THC.

Harris was arrested on charges of drug possession and driving while license suspended. The Hampton, Va. native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Holds were put on his custody by Marion County and the State of Virginia.

