Trump knocked off of Colorado ballot

To the Editor:

On Tuesday, the State of Colorado through its own supreme court made history, at least in a temporary sense pending acceptance of a sure-to-be-filed appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Colorado high court ruled in a 4-3 decision (all the dissenters were appointed by democratic governors and the plaintiffs that brought suit were mostly Republicans) that Trump is ineligible to be on that state’s ballot because he was part of, indeed instrumental in, the January 6 insurrection and Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of our Constitution bars him from running for office ever again as a result. As a former professor of law (adjunct), and as a guest columnist for the Orlando Sentinel, one of my Op-Eds published that I penned back on August 25 was captioned, “The Constitution is telling us Trump can’t be president.” In its 213-page opinion, the Colorado court lays out in specific and exhausting detail what this title announced.

But the reason I write this letter is not only to provide a summary of what a state high court has done for the very first time in the nation’s history, but to also fend off what has already come out in the press by the likes by one of this state’s senators, Rick Scott, e.g., that Trump and his supporters tell us it is un-American what this Colorado court decided, or that the “deep state” is doing everything possible to keep Biden’s likely opponent for president in 2024 from running, or even disenfranchising voters. Before whoever reads what I have written here (hopefully this site will publish it) joins any of these bandwagons, consider the two foundational predicates for the decision: (1) as a matter of fact, it was proven in a court of law that Trump was an insurrectionist on January 6; and (2) the Constitution upon which our democracy rests forbids all such individuals from ever holding office ever again. Just google Sec. 3 of the 14th Amendment and read it for yourself, for it does not take a constitutional scholar to understand the plain meaning of the words our founders felt were necessary to become part of our democracy’s founding document.

It surely will be up to the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether to affirm or reverse this Colorado decision, but it is also up to every voter — and that includes all Villagers — to be responsible enough to understand through an objective lens what the Colorado Supreme Court decided, but, more critically, why it had to decide as it did.

Miles Zaremski

Village of Dunedin