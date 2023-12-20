Villagers have helped make pajama and book drive a big success

To the Editor:

This drive about helping the needy and vulnerable children who live in our area. It is wonderful to think that over 10,000 children are going to have happier holidays and know that someone cares about them because of our service project. Pajamas are a simple gift. But when a child has little to call their own, brand new pajamas that belong only to them have a huge impact. We are so blessed! One of our blessings is that we live in a generous and caring community. A community that enables us to do good things for children in need. Thank you to for filling our big red boxes. We truly couldn’t achieve these kind of numbers without you all.

Total Numbers:

PAJAMAS: 10,502

BOOKS: 6,081

Beverly Rovelli

Girl Scout Alumnae Villages club