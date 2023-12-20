Zeb Vance Hicks III, (89), of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday December 16th, 2023.

Vance III, was born to Vance Jr. and Vera Hicks on October 5th, 1934, in Baltimore MD. During his life, Vance proudly served 12 years combined active duty and reserves for the U.S. Airforce stationed at Andrews AFB, MD. until his departure to run the family’s agriculture business. After the sale of the family business, Vance was hired by The George Washington University as Director of Transportation where he served in this capacity for 20 years until his retirement.

Vance married Theresa Houchens on October 8th, 1955, and they spent 60 years together until her passing in 2015. The couple, who relocated to the Villages from Maryland in 1995, were parents to 3 children, Vicki, Robin, and Vance 4th.

Aside from his time in the military and as a businessman, Vance was an owner/driver of standardbred horses for many years and an avid golfer. His greatest accomplishment, however, was his roll as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His impact on those he touched, and the family he so diligently provided for throughout his life is immeasurable. And although he is now gone, his memory and his smile will never be forgotten by those lucky enough to have known him.

Vance is survived by his sister Vanda Saffel and her husband John and their sons Steve and Guy, his daughters Vicki Brenneman and Robin Wagner, his son Vance Hicks 4th and his wife Pamela, and his 4 grandchildren Justin, Nicole, Taylor, and Zachary.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, 134 N. U.S. Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL 32159.