Be sure to practice safety in golf carts during holiday season

It’s a very busy time with the holidays bringing plenty of friends, family and out-of-towners to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Now more than ever, it’s important to practice good golf cart safety. Full-time residents should lead the way and exhibit best practices.
Here are some important safety reminders:
• Provide a seat for each person/pet
• Secure all children and pets
• Keep passengers seated in golf car at all times
• Keep arms and legs inside golf car at all times
• Enter traffic lane safely before turning left
• Be aware of vehicles turning right (across the golf car lane)
• Maintain golf car according to manufacturer’s recommendations
• Do not text/phone while driving
• Limit passing slower golf cars
• Pull off the path when you need to stop