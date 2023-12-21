58.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Be sure to practice safety in golf carts during holiday season

By Villages-News Editorial

It’s a very busy time with the holidays bringing plenty of friends, family and out-of-towners to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Now more than ever, it’s important to practice good golf cart safety. Full-time residents should lead the way and exhibit best practices.

Here are some important safety reminders:

• Provide a seat for each person/pet

• Secure all children and pets

• Keep passengers seated in golf car at all times

• Keep arms and legs inside golf car at all times

• Enter traffic lane safely before turning left

• Be aware of vehicles turning right (across the golf car lane)

• Maintain golf car according to manufacturer’s recommendations

• Do not text/phone while driving

• Limit passing slower golf cars

• Pull off the path when you need to stop

