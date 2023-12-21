58.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 21, 2023
type here...

Did newspaper advertiser try to take advantage of senior citizens?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In The Villages Daily Sun, issue Friday December 15, 2023, page E-5 is a half page ad for “Senior Cable.” The ad says it’s “Time to Cancel” Comcast/Xfinity, Spectrum, Direct TV & Overpriced Streaming services!” Save Money.
180 Channels Only $69.99/Mo, Internet Only $49.99/Mo. And Phone/Landline $19.99/Mo.
I called the phone number and requested the service. The agent asked what service I had presently? I told him Xfinity. Then asked what do I pay? I told for TV, Internet and Phone $161.
Then he said that’s low. I said your service is $140. Lower than Xfinity. Plus, you state, Military/Veteran Discount; Voice Remote; Free Equipment & Installation; Best DVR Anywhere.
You service The Villages? Zip 32159? Yes, OK I would like to sign up, I have 2 TVs. Agent, When Xfinity starts charging you closer to $300, Call us back. I’ll take what you advertise. No, call us back when you’re paying closer to $300. Agent hung up. With the name Senior Cable! Lowers prices.
Taking advantage of senior Villages? Note next to Senior Cables BBB Accredited Business.

George McDonald
Village of Del Mar

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump knocked off of Colorado ballot

A Village of Dunedin resident urges voters to be objective when consuming information about the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to knock former President Trump off the ballot.

Speeders need to slow down and obey the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that speeders need to slow down and obey the law.

Villagers have helped make pajama and book drive a big success

A member of the Girl Scout Alumnae reports that the annual pajama and book drive has been a huge success thanks to the support of Villagers.

Why does everyone feel entitled to be so rude to guests?

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks why everyone has been feeling so entitled to be rude to visitors to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Biden is destroying America

A Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who claimed that President Biden is Making America Great Again.

Photos