Did newspaper advertiser try to take advantage of senior citizens?

To the Editor:

In The Villages Daily Sun, issue Friday December 15, 2023, page E-5 is a half page ad for “Senior Cable.” The ad says it’s “Time to Cancel” Comcast/Xfinity, Spectrum, Direct TV & Overpriced Streaming services!” Save Money.

180 Channels Only $69.99/Mo, Internet Only $49.99/Mo. And Phone/Landline $19.99/Mo.

I called the phone number and requested the service. The agent asked what service I had presently? I told him Xfinity. Then asked what do I pay? I told for TV, Internet and Phone $161.

Then he said that’s low. I said your service is $140. Lower than Xfinity. Plus, you state, Military/Veteran Discount; Voice Remote; Free Equipment & Installation; Best DVR Anywhere.

You service The Villages? Zip 32159? Yes, OK I would like to sign up, I have 2 TVs. Agent, When Xfinity starts charging you closer to $300, Call us back. I’ll take what you advertise. No, call us back when you’re paying closer to $300. Agent hung up. With the name Senior Cable! Lowers prices.

Taking advantage of senior Villages? Note next to Senior Cables BBB Accredited Business.

George McDonald

Village of Del Mar