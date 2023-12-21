Police arrest homeless man after break-in at Kohl’s loading dock

Lady Lake police arrested a homeless man after a break-in at the Kohl’s loading dock.

An officer on a bicycle patrol on Tuesday afternoon went to check the wooded area behind the store at Lady Lake Crossing after a break-in that morning at the loading dock, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department

The officer walked over to a camouflage tent and spotted a foot through an open flap. The officer looked into the tent and saw a glass bulb pipe with a powdery residue. There was also a substance in a bag in a pack of cigarettes. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

The man was identified as 42-year-old Jacob Michael Barton. He was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County on $3,000 bond.