Patrick B. Coleman, 86, of The Villages, peacefully ascended to heaven on December 13, 2023. Patrick was married to Tweet for 54 yrs, and they raised four children: Jason, Jenny, Big Al and Jeanne.

Patrick was a retired anesthesiologist and 20-year US Navy veteran, he will be honored in a Celebration of Life Services in Honolulu, Hawaii. His son will conduct a traditional Hawaiian ceremony, scattering his ashes in the ocean.

The sudden loss of Patrick was a shock, yet a blessing as he is now liberated from pain. May he soar once again. He will forever be loved as our “Daddy Bird.”