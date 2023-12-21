The Villages will continue tradition of free golf on Christmas Day

The Villages will continue the longstanding tradition of free golf on Christmas Day.

Christmas Day Golf Operations

• In each group, at least one person must have either a Villages Resident I.D. or a Villages Guest Pass.

• No driving ranges will be open.

• No golf carts or pull carts will be available.

• No rental clubs will be available.

• The only restrooms available will be the ones on the course unless the restaurant is open for business.

The 27-hole Championship courses will offer an 18-hole and 9-hole option. Specific starting holes are designated by each facility’s management team.