68.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 21, 2023
type here...

The Villages will continue tradition of free golf on Christmas Day

By Staff Report

The Villages will continue the longstanding tradition of free golf on Christmas Day.

Christmas Day Golf Operations

• In each group, at least one person must have either a Villages Resident I.D. or a Villages Guest Pass.

• No driving ranges will be open.

• No golf carts or pull carts will be available.

• No rental clubs will be available.

• The only restrooms available will be the ones on the course unless the restaurant is open for business.

The 27-hole Championship courses will offer an 18-hole and 9-hole option. Specific starting holes are designated by each facility’s management team.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Did newspaper advertiser try to take advantage of senior citizens?

A Village of Del Mar resident details a conversation he had with a representative of a company that advertised in the local newspaper. The offer wasn’t what it appeared to be. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump knocked off of Colorado ballot

A Village of Dunedin resident urges voters to be objective when consuming information about the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to knock former President Trump off the ballot.

Speeders need to slow down and obey the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that speeders need to slow down and obey the law.

Villagers have helped make pajama and book drive a big success

A member of the Girl Scout Alumnae reports that the annual pajama and book drive has been a huge success thanks to the support of Villagers.

Why does everyone feel entitled to be so rude to guests?

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks why everyone has been feeling so entitled to be rude to visitors to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos