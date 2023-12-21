56.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Villager who volunteers at sheriff’s annex thrilled with special holiday gift

By Staff Report
Don Simson

A Villager who volunteers at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex was thrilled to receive a special surprise holiday gift.

Don Simon, a longtime volunteer at the annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard, was performing his regular volunteer duty, when a lady came in with toys for the sheriff’s Christmas toy drive.

As she was leaving she came back and asked, “Who is the Buckeye?”

Simson, a resident of the Village of Santiago, raised his hand. The woman said she had a gift for him.

She presented Simson with a special Ohio State University-themed gift.

Villager Don Simson was thrilled to receive this suprise Ohio State University themed gift
Villager Don Simson was thrilled to receive this surprise Ohio State University themed gift.

“My wife is the OSU grad and I told her she just made her day and what a wonderful gift. You never know what will happen each day, but this was a happy one,” he said. 

