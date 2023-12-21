Villager who volunteers at sheriff’s annex thrilled with special holiday gift

A Villager who volunteers at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex was thrilled to receive a special surprise holiday gift.

Don Simon, a longtime volunteer at the annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard, was performing his regular volunteer duty, when a lady came in with toys for the sheriff’s Christmas toy drive.

As she was leaving she came back and asked, “Who is the Buckeye?”

Simson, a resident of the Village of Santiago, raised his hand. The woman said she had a gift for him.

She presented Simson with a special Ohio State University-themed gift.

“My wife is the OSU grad and I told her she just made her day and what a wonderful gift. You never know what will happen each day, but this was a happy one,” he said.

