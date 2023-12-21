58.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 21, 2023
William Gustave Merschdorf

By Staff Report

June 08, 1938 – December 14, 2023

William “Bill” Gustave Merschdorf, 85 yrs young, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Thursday 14Th of December after a brief battle with cancer.

Bill was the 3rd born of four children to George and Irene Merschdorf in Milwaukee, Wi on June 8, 1938. He worked in the auto manufacturing business for over a quarter century after he graduated from Messmer High School in 1956 and spent 3 yrs as an Army communications specialist in Germany. He enlisted with his family/buddies, Bob Merschdorf, Jack Putzi, and Elmer Pucek.

When he returned state-side he met the Love of his Life, Margie Lou Schroeder in 1960, at Wielers in Port Washington. They married in April of 1961 surrounded by family and friends, and went on to have four children, William (Bill) Merschdorf (Juliann), John Merschdorf Deceased (Michelle), Melanie Gabel (Dan) and Peter Merschdorf (Brenda).

In 1999, Bill retired, and within a year, the two empty nesters turned a new page on life and moved from their longtime home in Wisconsin to the Sunbelt state of Florida to spend their time golfing, soaking up the rays and making many new longtime friends. Other siblings followed. Bill was a devout member of the Catholic Church.

Bill was predeceased by his Parents, George and Irene Merschdorf, his son John Merschdorf, and many aunts, uncles and other relatives. He is survived by his Wife Margie, William (Bill) Merschdorf (Juliann),William, Nicole; John Merschdorf Deceased (Michelle), Heather Harrison (Stephen), Joshua Bruckmoser (Katie), Morgan; Melanie Gabel (Dan), Victoria, Madison; and Peter Merschdorf (Brenda), Emma, Jack, Alex; and Great Grandchildren Stephen, Brody, Levi, Isaiah, Molly and Max. He is further survived by his brothers George (Lucy, deceased), Robert (Marcia), and sister Janice Burg (John).

The family wants to thank Cornerstone Hospice for the care given to our loved one and family. If so inclined, donations may be made to The Villages Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care inc., The Villages Casa Bella House or American Cancer Society.

