Christopher Drummond, 33, of The Villages, Florida left us on December 19, 2023. He was born on March 28, 1990 and lived most of his life in Staten Island, New York before relocating to Florida.

Chris loved the beach, music, watching action movies, playing poker and spending time with friends and family but his greatest joy was spending time with his son Jacob.

He is survived by his parents Linda & Scott Drummond, his sister Nicole Drummond, his son Jacob Drummond and grandmother Marian Drummond. As well as many aunts and uncles who will miss him dearly.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 22, 5:00 PM with visiting hours from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home, 1123 W. Main St Leesburg, FL 34748 with Pastor Dan Louman officiating.