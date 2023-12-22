Colorado state judges are Trump haters

To the Editor:

Four Democrat non-elected judges decided for the people in the whole state, who they can and can’t vote for President of the United States! Is that what a Democracy stands for? I don’t think so!

Their decision was based on a committee that was hand picked by Speaker of the House Pelosi made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, who were all Trump haters! They decided that Trump was guilty after a biased investigation without any cross examination and edited his speech in their favor! They completely left out the reason why the Capitol police didn’t call in the National Guard until it was too late, which by the way Pelosi’s office was in charge of, and they refused to do!! They left out all the facts that Trump did or said to make him look guilty and then decided to call this an Insurrection, which the last time that word was used was the Civil War! The plan by the Democrats was to do just what they are doing now, thinking they can stop Trump from being on the ballot, by calling it an insurrection!!

Trump was never charged or tried in a legal court for anything pertaining to a Insurrection, except for Pelosi’s kangaroo committee!

If we let these Democrats and these Judges get away with this, you will no longer be living in a Democracy and will lose your right to even vote for the person that the public wants on the ballot, and have to choose from the hand picked choice of a few judges! Wow, is this still America?

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills