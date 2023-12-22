68 F
The Villages
Friday, December 22, 2023
Lack of amenities at southern end of The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The beauty of The Villages was that all the amenities were in place (finished) in each district before they sold homes there. That is how it was 20 years ago when we moved in. We are far north, however, the people we meet from the far south are saying that it is not true in the south. I miss the old days when the Morse family cared more and asked for input before making changes or going forward. Most of us assume that the family now treats it as a business and allows the business managers to make the decisions. Ones that are in a financial nature only.

Gerald Carter
Village of Springdale

 

