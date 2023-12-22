Man heading to prison after wild chase in stolen firetruck in The Villages

A man is heading to prison after a wild chase in a stolen firetruck in The Villages.

Jessie Charles Webb, 34, has been sentenced to five years in a Florida state prison.

Webb stole a The Villages Public Safety Department Ford F-550 basic life support vehicle in 2022 while it was on an emergency call.

Webb stole a bucket truck and then a golf cart in Lady Lake before happening upon the emergency response vehicle. When Webb jumped into the emergency vehicle, its lights were activated because it was answering an emergency call.

He drove the emergency vehicle, with lights and sirens still activated, over the Lake Sumter bridge before ditching it at the Properties of The Villages Sales Center at Lake Sumter Landing. He was apprehended near Sonny’s BBQ at Lake Sumter Landing. A helicopter from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office had joined in the chase.

Webb was arrested in 2019 after stealing a Community Watch vehicle. He was taken into custody after he crashed that vehicle.

Webb has a long criminal history was arrested after holding a woman at knifepoint for several hours on New Year’s Day 2022 on the Historic Side of The Villages. She eventually broke free and ran to a gas station pleading for help. Officers arrested Webb in the carport of the St. Andrews Boulevard home where he was living. He had a bloody knife attached to his belt.