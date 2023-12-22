61.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 22, 2023
type here...

Man heading to prison after wild chase in stolen firetruck in The Villages

By Staff Report

A man is heading to prison after a wild chase in a stolen firetruck in The Villages.

Jessie Charles Webb, 34, has been sentenced to five years in a Florida state prison.

Webb stole a The Villages Public Safety Department Ford F-550 basic life support vehicle in 2022 while it was on an emergency call.

Webb stole a bucket truck and then a golf cart in Lady Lake before happening upon the emergency response vehicle. When Webb jumped into the emergency vehicle, its lights were activated because it was answering an emergency call.

Jessie Webb was in custody after the wild chase
Jessie Webb was taken into custody in 2022 after stealing an emergency vehicle in The Villages.

He drove the emergency vehicle, with lights and sirens still activated, over the Lake Sumter bridge before ditching it at the Properties of The Villages Sales Center at Lake Sumter Landing. He was apprehended near Sonny’s BBQ at Lake Sumter Landing. A helicopter from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office had joined in the chase.

Webb was arrested in 2019 after stealing a Community Watch vehicle. He was taken into custody after he crashed that vehicle.

This Community Watch vehicle was stolen and crashed by Jessie Webb in 2019.

Webb has a long criminal history was arrested after holding a woman at knifepoint for several hours on New Year’s Day 2022 on the Historic Side of The Villages. She eventually broke free and ran to a gas station pleading for help. Officers arrested Webb in the carport of the St. Andrews Boulevard home where he was living. He had a bloody knife attached to his belt.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cars with touch-screen controls as dangerous as texting and driving

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that cars with touch-screen controls are as dangerous as texting and driving.

Lack of amenities at southern end of The Villages

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, comments on the lack of amenities in the southern end of The Villages.

Colorado state judges are Trump haters

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the Colorado Supreme Court for its decision to take Trump off the state’s ballot.

Did newspaper advertiser try to take advantage of senior citizens?

A Village of Del Mar resident details a conversation he had with a representative of a company that advertised in the local newspaper. The offer wasn’t what it appeared to be. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump knocked off of Colorado ballot

A Village of Dunedin resident urges voters to be objective when consuming information about the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to knock former President Trump off the ballot.

Photos