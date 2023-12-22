68 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 22, 2023
type here...

Traveling over the holidays can be dangerous

By Villages-News Editorial

If you’re traveling this year, be sure your vehicle is in good running condition, get plenty of rest and be prepared for any emergency.

Traveling by car during the holidays has the highest fatality rate of any major form of transportation based on fatalities per passenger mile. The National Safety Council warns that hundreds of people die every year in crashes on New Year’s DayThanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, according to Injury Facts. Alcohol impairment is involved in about a third of these fatalities.

Stay safe on the roads over the holidays  and every day:

● Prepare your car for winter and keep an emergency kit with you
● Get a good night’s sleep before departing and avoid drowsy driving
● Leave early, planning ahead for heavy traffic
● Make sure every person in the vehicle is properly buckled up no matter how long or short the distance traveled
● Put that cell phone away; many distractions occur while driving, but cell phones are the main culprit
● Practice defensive driving
● Designate a sober driver to ensure guests make it home safely after a holiday party; alcohol or over-the-counter, prescription and illegal drugs can cause impairment

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Colorado state judges are Trump haters

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the Colorado Supreme Court for its decision to take Trump off the state’s ballot.

Did newspaper advertiser try to take advantage of senior citizens?

A Village of Del Mar resident details a conversation he had with a representative of a company that advertised in the local newspaper. The offer wasn’t what it appeared to be. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump knocked off of Colorado ballot

A Village of Dunedin resident urges voters to be objective when consuming information about the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to knock former President Trump off the ballot.

Speeders need to slow down and obey the law

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that speeders need to slow down and obey the law.

Villagers have helped make pajama and book drive a big success

A member of the Girl Scout Alumnae reports that the annual pajama and book drive has been a huge success thanks to the support of Villagers.

Photos