Traveling over the holidays can be dangerous

If you’re traveling this year, be sure your vehicle is in good running condition, get plenty of rest and be prepared for any emergency.

Traveling by car during the holidays has the highest fatality rate of any major form of transportation based on fatalities per passenger mile. The National Safety Council warns that hundreds of people die every year in crashes on New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, according to Injury Facts. Alcohol impairment is involved in about a third of these fatalities.

Stay safe on the roads over the holidays — and every day:

● Prepare your car for winter and keep an emergency kit with you

● Get a good night’s sleep before departing and avoid drowsy driving

● Leave early, planning ahead for heavy traffic

● Make sure every person in the vehicle is properly buckled up no matter how long or short the distance traveled

● Put that cell phone away; many distractions occur while driving, but cell phones are the main culprit

● Practice defensive driving

● Designate a sober driver to ensure guests make it home safely after a holiday party; alcohol or over-the-counter, prescription and illegal drugs can cause impairment