Friday, December 22, 2023
By Staff Report
We are sad to announce the passing of our Father Victor D. Voner of The Villages Fl.

Victor was born August 21,1933 Graduate of Newton High School & Boston University & a Veteran of The United States Marine Corps (Korean War).

He survived by his 3 Sons . Mark Victor Voner 61 , Mary deluze Voner of Norwell Mass, Timothy E Voner 59 of the Villages Fla , Eric N Voner 55 of Seguin Texas & his wonderful grandchildren Ashley, Brittany, Antonio & Gabriel .

Victor was widowed by High School sweetheart & wife Priscilla Ann Voner March 31,1940 deceased in 1971 , Victor was very athletic from a early age & was avid golfer friends and family loved to be around him because of how he made them feel about themselves

He’s Gone but never will be forgotten

RIP Victor we all love you.

