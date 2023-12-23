Clearing up big lies in Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

Miles Zaremski wrote an awfully big letter to tell an awfully big lie. As Joe Friday used to say on the TV show Dragnet, “Just the facts, ma’am.”

About 978 U.S. citizens have been found guilty or pled guilty to crimes committed on Jan 6, 2020. No one involved with the riot has ever been charged with or pled guilty to the crime of insurrection, including Trump. In 2020 at his second Senate impeachment trial he was charged with “Abuse of power” and “Incitement of insurrection.” He was acquitted of both charges. No matter how you view this political event, the Senate is not a court.

According to Dr. Francisco Diaz, Washington D.C.’s Chief of Medical Examiners, four people died on Jan 6, 2020 at the riot (his word, not mine) and one died the following day, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. All the deaths except one was declared “of natural causes”. Ashley Babbitt’s death was declared a homicide. There was one heart attack, one stroke, one meth overdose and one homicide on Jan 6 and Brian’s death the following day was attributed to two strokes. There was only one gun shot that day. It was from the Capitol Police officer who killed Babbitt. The FBI testified before congress that they did not confiscate any guns at the riot.

Now for the “big lie” in Miles’ letter. Quote, “as a matter of fact, it was proven in a court of law that Trump was an insurrectionist on Jan 6”. Nope, never happened. The vague crime of insurrection by an individual has never been charged or pled to by anyone connected to Jan 6. In fact, it has never been adjudicated against anyone, ever. Facts are supposed to be associated with the truth Miles.

Robert Moore

Village of Rio Grande