Saturday, December 23, 2023
Clerk who sold beer to underage purchaser claims he’d only been in country two days

By Staff Report
A clerk who allegedly sold beer to an underage purchaser claimed he’d only been in the United States for two days at the time of the sale.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit was conducting an operation to attempt purchases of alcoholic beverages to persons under the age of 21 when a confidential informant at about 5 p.m. Tuesday was sent into the Sunoco gas station at 2380 U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park. The informant took a six-pack of Corona beer from the cooler and went to the counter and purchased it from 26-year-old Vishal Rameshbhai Patel.

A deputy went into the gas station and asked Patel for identification, which he did not possess. The Indian-born Patel said he’d only been in the country for two days.

He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of sale of an alcoholic beverage to a person under the age of 21. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

