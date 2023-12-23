73.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 23, 2023
August 02, 1930 – December 09, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce that Donn Dears of The Villages passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on the morning of December 9 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He is reunited again in heaven with his beloved wife, Marion. Donn was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to Evelyn and Francis Dears.

He attended the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, where he graduated with honors in engineering. Donn served our country as a Lieutenant (JG) in the US Navy during the Korean War. Donn began his career after the war at General Electric, testing large steam turbines and generators. He then spent three years in GE’s prestigious Manufacturing Management Program in diverse businesses, including locomotives, turbines, and small jet engines. After that, Donn advanced to several senior executive positions within GE, specializing in power generation. After retiring from GE, Donn leveraged his expertise and continued to study, write, and speak about energy issues, publishing eight books and numerous articles. He was an active blogger and speaker. Donn was also passionate about traveling the world, visiting over 60 countries for business and pleasure. Donn was an active member and loyal friend of many within his cherished community, enjoying community events, poker night, and Thursday lunch with his close friends.

Donn is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Robert) and William (Margo); his grandchildren, Daniel (Heather), Christopher (Natalie), Samuel and Maxwell; and great-grandchildren, Jacob and Grace. Donn’s family would like to sincerely thank Donn’s healthcare team, including Florida Cancer Specialists and Compassionate Care Hospice, for providing excellent treatment and supportive care for over a year. The family also profoundly appreciates all the love and support of his close friends before, during, and after the onset of his illness.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Eisenhower Regional Pool and Recreation Center located at 3560 Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages, FL starting at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Interment will occur at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible donation to the US Merchant Marine Academy Alumni Association and Foundation in Donn’s memory. Please make your check payable to “USMMA AAFN (Tax ID# 11-6037948) with Donn’s name in the memo section/notes. Mail to USMMA Alumni, 300 Steamboat Road, Kings Point, NY 11024, or donate online at www.usmmaalumni.com/donate.

