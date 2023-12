A gate attendant in The Villages was thrilled to receive a surprise holiday gift.

Melody Searles was working the gate at the Village of Santo Domingo when a resident of the Village of Santiago surprised her with a special present.

Searles was presented with a gift certificate for $50 at Bellagio’s nail salon.

“It was quite a surprise, I never expected such a nice gift,” Searles said.

