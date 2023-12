To the Editor:

New pauper Rudy Giuliani declares bankruptcy to avoid paying his creditors after losing another lawsuit for $148 million dollars. Giuliani is a disgrace – just like the man he stood up for. Both live in Florida.

So many people associated with the twice impeached, ex-president have had had their lives forever ruined because of his dishonesty and lies. Jack Smith cannot act fast enough to rid America of this criminal.

Ralph Bennett

Village of Osceola Hills