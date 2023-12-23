School campuses show how much The Villages is willing to invest in community’s future

To the Editor:

While some think amenities have been reduced, I personally disagree. Construction takes time, amenities are planned and installed. People who say the Morse family only wants financial again have obviously not looked at the new school campuses. The campuses are beautiful. No funds were spared, creating a state-of-the-art school system with enormous amenities at all levels of education. In addition golf, pickelball, frisbee golf, star gazing, Dragon boats and many other amenities are and continue to be built. Please don’t complain but embrace what we have and will have. There is no place like The Villages. The Villages is a dramatically successful one-of-a-kind community.

Jerry Schlessel

Village of Marsh Bend